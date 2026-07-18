WHO: India logged over 26,627 measles cases 2nd-highest worldwide
India
India just logged over 26,627 measles cases in the 12 months up to July 2026, the second-highest in the world, says the WHO.
The main reason? Vaccination gaps that got worse after COVID-19 disrupted health care.
Highly contagious measles, 2-dose vaccine effective
Measles spreads super easily: up to 90% of unvaccinated people exposed can catch it.
The two-dose vaccine is up to 99% effective, but only if both doses are completed as recommended.
If you or someone you know missed a dose or isn't sure about their vaccination status, especially before traveling or working around lots of people, it's worth checking with a doctor.
Closing these immunity gaps is key to keeping everyone safer.