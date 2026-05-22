Who is Janardan Bothe? Social worker honored with Padma Shri

President Droupadi Murmu will confer the prestigious Padma Shri award on veteran social worker and educationist Janardan Bapurao Bothe. The civil investiture ceremony will be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on May 25. Born in 1939 in Maharashtra's Washim district, Bothe has devoted over six decades to social service and rural upliftment. He is the General Secretary of the All-India Shri Gurudev Seva Mandal at Gurukunj Ashram, which was founded by saint Tukdoji Maharaj.

Early association Bothe's journey in social work Bothe's association with the Seva Mandal started as a student, later becoming a full-time sevak and close aide to Tukdoji Maharaj. He was the saint's personal secretary and accompanied him on tours across India. During the 1962 India-China war, Bothe participated in bhajan programs at the Arunachal-China border to boost morale of the Indian armed forces.

Educational initiatives Initiatives for education, health, and environment In 1972, Bothe founded the Rashtra Sant Shri Tukdoji Maharaj Shikshan Sanstha. This initiative established schools and hostels in tribal and underprivileged areas of Maharashtra, providing education and life-skills training to thousands of Dalit, Adivasi, and economically weaker students. Over the years, he has spearheaded initiatives on de-addiction, health awareness, value-based education, rural upliftment, and environmental conservation through a network of over 10,000 rural branches linked to Seva Mandal.

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Awards and honors Recognition of his work Bothe's contributions to social service and promotion of Tukdoji Maharaj's philosophy have been recognized with several awards. He was conferred the Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Dalit Mitra Sanstha Award in 1992 and the Maratha Vidarbha Bhushan Award in 2008. The Padma Shri award is another feather in his cap, further highlighting his dedication to rural development and education.

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