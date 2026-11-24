WHO report: India cuts TB deaths 38% in a decade
India has cut tuberculosis (TB) deaths by 38% between 2015 and 2025, beating the global average.
According to the World Health Organization's (WHO) latest report, TB deaths here fell from 28 to 18 per 100,000 people between 2015 and 2025, a big step forward for public health.
TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan screens 250 million
The TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyaan, launched in 2024, helped screen over 250 million people and pushed treatment success rates for drug-susceptible TB up to an impressive 94%.
Still, India made up about a quarter of all global TB cases last year.
Experts say better diagnostics, uninterrupted treatment, and reaching underserved groups are key if India wants to keep moving toward a TB-free future.