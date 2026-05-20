Who's behind 'Cockroach Janta Party' with million followers in days

A remark by India's Chief Justice Surya Kant has given birth to a satirical political party called the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP). The movement was started by 30-year-old Abhijeet Dipke, a Boston University graduate. It was inspired by Kant's comments comparing unemployed youngsters to cockroaches during an open court hearing. In his remarks, Kant said that "parasites" were attacking the system and compared the youngsters to cockroaches "who don't get any employment and don't have any place in a profession."

CJI CJI clarifies "There are youngsters like cockroaches who don't get any employment or have any place in the profession. Some of them become media, some of them become social media, RTI activists and other activists, and they start attacking everyone," Kant said. Kant later said his comment was misquoted, saying it was targeted at some people who entered the legal profession and other fields using fraudulent degrees and did not target India's youth, whom he called "the pillars of a developed India."

Party 3M followers on Instagram His remarks, however, sparked widespread criticism, particularly from Gen Z internet users who are dealing with large-scale unemployment, inflation, and sharp religious divides. As uproar grew on social media, Dipke wrote on X on Saturday, "What if all cockroaches come together?" In just three days, the Cockroach Janta Party's Instagram account has surpassed 3 million followers, and more than 350,000 people have signed up for the party's membership through a Google form.

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Rising movement Political figures join CJP Notably, political figures such as Mahua Moitra and Kirti Azad have joined the movement. Dipke says the response far exceeded his expectations. He stated that what began as an impulsive online joke in response to the controversy has now evolved into something "beyond a joke." He stated that he "never anticipated this kind of response" and that the support was "completely organic."

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Party details Who can join the party? The CJP's manifesto takes a satirical jab at issues like voter manipulation and media bias. Its eligibility criteria include being unemployed, lazy, chronically online, and able to rant professionally. The party's motto is "A political front of the youth, by the youth, for the youth. Secular - Socialist - Democratic - Lazy." On Instagram, it identifies itself as "a union of lazy, unemployed cockroaches."

Political commentary AI-assisted campaign Dipke stated that he created his party online within 24 hours of initially posting about it, using AI technologies like Claude and ChatGPT to build its look and manifesto. Meghnad S, a YouTuber who hosted Dipke for a stream on the newly launched party, told Al Jazeera that "the joke has taken a life of its own." He said he has been bombarded with text messages from Gen Z users asking for directions to take the movement ahead.