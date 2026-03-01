Why Air India is rerouting flights on March 2
Air India is rerouting its North America and Europe flights on March 2, 2026, because Iran and Iraq have shut their airspace.
Planes will now fly through Oman, southern Saudi Arabia, and Egypt—meaning flights to Europe get an extra 30-40 minutes in the air and New York flights will have a pit stop in Rome.
Air India's massive flight cancelations
On March 1, Air India canceled 28 flights to Europe, the US, and Canada—including popular routes like Delhi/Mumbai-London, New York, and Paris.
Six more European flights were also scrapped.
Flights to the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Israel, and Qatar are suspended until midnight on March 2.
If you're traveling soon or waiting for someone to land—double-check your flight status.
Iran-Iraq conflict escalates, affecting air travel
The disruptions follow recent US-Israel airstrikes on Iran and Iran's retaliation targeting US bases. This has led to explosions across parts of the Middle East.
A total of 179 Indian airline flights were canceled—leaving thousands of passengers suddenly stranded or rescheduling plans.