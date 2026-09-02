Why Bihar has advised against eating fish after Nepal flood 

The Department of Dairy, Fisheries and Animal Resources in Bihar stated in its advisory that during floods, fish can be exposed to sewage, bacteria, viruses, and other pathogens.

The department has advised against consuming unknown or unusual-looking fish until environmental conditions stabilize.

"Information has been received that unknown...unusual types of fish have reached some areas of Bihar along with flood water from Nepal. Information has also been received about some people falling ill after consuming such fish," it said.