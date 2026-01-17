Why central government employees want DA merged with basic pay India Jan 17, 2026

Central government employees and pensioners are asking for their Dearness Allowance (DA) to be merged with Basic Pay now that the 7th Pay Commission has wrapped up.

With inflation rising and the next big pay review not coming until late 2027, many feel merging DA into base salary would help them keep up with daily expenses.

The January-June 2026 DA hike will be the first revision outside the 7th Pay Commission's framework; DA/DR are calculated using the AICPI-IW inflation index.