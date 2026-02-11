Why climate activist Wangchuk won't get medical bail

Wife challenges detention, says it violates basic rights

Wangchuk's arrest came after protests in Leh demanding Ladakh's statehood turned violent, leading to four deaths, with reports varying between about 90 injured and more than 150 injured.

His wife has challenged his detention in court, saying it violates basic rights to protest.

The case now raises big questions about protest rights, fair treatment in custody, and how far preventive detention laws can go—issues that matter for anyone who cares about democracy and civil liberties.

The Supreme Court will look at these points again on Wednesday.