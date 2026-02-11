Why climate activist Wangchuk won't get medical bail
The government isn't letting climate activist Sonam Wangchuk out of jail for medical reasons, saying he's "fit, hale and hearty" after multiple health checks.
Officials argue there's no reason to make an exception under the National Security Act (NSA), even though the Supreme Court had asked them to review his health following his September 2025 detention during protests in Leh.
Wife challenges detention, says it violates basic rights
Wangchuk's arrest came after protests in Leh demanding Ladakh's statehood turned violent, leading to four deaths, with reports varying between about 90 injured and more than 150 injured.
His wife has challenged his detention in court, saying it violates basic rights to protest.
The case now raises big questions about protest rights, fair treatment in custody, and how far preventive detention laws can go—issues that matter for anyone who cares about democracy and civil liberties.
The Supreme Court will look at these points again on Wednesday.