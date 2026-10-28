Why deleted voters asked to file Form-6? SC asks ECI
What's the story
The Supreme Court has questioned the Election Commission of India (ECI) over its decision to ask deleted voters from the draft roll in Delhi to fill Form 6. The court asked why these voters, who were on the 2026 rolls, are being asked to register as new voters using Form 6. Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana were hearing petitions challenging the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Delhi.
Legal proceedings
'Form 6 meant for 1st-time voters'
The court stressed that Form 6 is for first-time voters who declare they have never voted before.
It also highlighted that many in Delhi may not have received enumeration forms due to address changes or temporary travels.
The bench suggested allowing these individuals to fill enumeration forms or Form 8 instead of Form 6.
"Why cannot they be given...opportunity to fill enumeration forms or file Form 8 (to show change in address), instead of filing Form 6?" it asked.
Petition details
Petitioners raise concerns about deleted voters
Petitioners Anjali Bharadwaj and Amrita Johri raised concerns about 43 lakh deleted voters being permanently shifted or absent.
They argued these individuals never received enumeration forms but are being asked to fill Form 6, which is meant for new voters.
"But EC is saying in this SIR, you can't fill Form 8, you have to fill Form 6....They are making people fill up a false declaration that they have not voted before," Advocate Prashant Bhushan, for the petitioners, said.
Proposed solutions
Form 6, Form 7, Form 8 are 'cast in stone'
"How do you propose to resolve this?" CJI Kant asked senior Advocate Dama Seshadri Naidu, representing the ECI.
"Instead of putting the burden on them that they will approach, why don't you reach out to them?" CJI suggested.
Justice Bagchi said that Form 6, Form 7, and Form 8 are "cast in stone" and cannot be modified, though the ECI has residual powers to add to them by seeking declarations during the SIR process.
Case adjournment
'There is this structural incongruity'
Justice Bagchi further emphasized that the right to vote is a "vital right" and asked if a person should lose the right to be on the roll since he has not filled enumeration form.
"Let's say the voter...did not respond- will that be a ground to forfeit the right forever?....Voter comes and says please put in these papers. You say put in Form 6. How does he file Form 6? There is this structural incongruity, which has to be addressed."
Justice
ECI to consider accepting late enumeration forms
Naidu replied that the suggestion to create a "residual category" will be considered to deal with persons who have moved from one booth to another.
The court eventually directed the ECI to publicize excluded names in simple Hindi and local languages.
It also suggested that since there are no upcoming elections in Delhi, the ECI should expedite its process with short deadlines.
The ECI said it would consider accepting late enumeration forms and extend the October 30 deadline if necessary.