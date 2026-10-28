Why deleted voters asked to file Form-6? SC asks ECI 

The court stressed that Form 6 is for first-time voters who declare they have never voted before.

It also highlighted that many in Delhi may not have received enumeration forms due to address changes or temporary travels.

The bench suggested allowing these individuals to fill enumeration forms or Form 8 instead of Form 6.

"Why cannot they be given...opportunity to fill enumeration forms or file Form 8 (to show change in address), instead of filing Form 6?" it asked.