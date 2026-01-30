Why DGCA paused new pilot duty rules: Delhi HC asks
India
The Delhi High Court wants the aviation regulator (DGCA) to explain why it paused new rules on pilot work hours after IndiGo canceled hundreds of flights due to pilot shortages.
The challenge came from Sabari Roy Lenka, a former aircraft engineer, who questioned the move to suspend these safety-focused rules until February 2026.
Tension between airline convenience and flight safety
These FDTL rules are meant to limit pilots' working hours and ensure enough rest—basically, keeping both pilots and passengers safe.
The court made it clear that passenger safety can't just be set aside unless there's a solid legal reason.
With thousands of travelers stranded and airlines pushing for more flexibility, the case highlights the ongoing tension between airline convenience and flight safety.