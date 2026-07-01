Why India's highways can withstand extreme heat but Europe's can't  

India

Difference lies in engineering choices

India's highways are built to withstand extreme heat, with materials that can handle road surface temperatures above 60°C. In contrast, Europe's transport infrastructure is struggling under the strain of a severe heatwave. The difference lies in engineering decisions and the type of bitumen, the binding material that holds asphalt together, used. India's National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) primarily uses Viscosity Grade (VG) bitumen like VG-30 and VG-40, which remain stable even at high temperatures.