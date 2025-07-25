Why Goa-Karnataka river water sharing dispute is a big deal

Key concerns for Goa

This isn't just about sharing a river—it's become a major political flashpoint between both states' chief ministers.

Goa worries nearly half its population could be affected if water is diverted.

Environmental concerns are big too, with questions about legal clearances and ecosystem impact.

The ongoing legal tussle highlights how tough it can be to balance people's needs with protecting nature—and shows why interstate disputes like this matter for everyone's future.