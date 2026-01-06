Why heart attacks and strokes spike after New Year

Every January, cities in India see a jump in heart attacks and strokes—a trend increasingly being referred to as the "January Smog Effect." Cold weather, festive eating and drinking, late nights, and high air pollution all combine to put extra strain on your heart.

What's behind the 'January smog effect?' Dr. Divya Marina Fernandes explains that chilly temperatures make blood vessels tighten up, raising blood pressure.

Add in holiday habits—like more alcohol, salty snacks, and less sleep—and your risk goes up even more.

Pollution makes it worse Tiny PM2.5 particles in winter smog can inflame your blood vessels fast—sometimes within hours of exposure.

If you live in a city with bad air quality, this is especially important to know.