Why Indian Railways gives 2 bed sheets in AC coaches
India
Ever wondered why Indian Railways hands out two bed sheets in air-conditioned coaches?
Here's the deal: one is meant for your berth, and the other acts as a barrier under the blanket to keep things extra hygienic.
Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw explained in Parliament that this setup helps prevent direct contact with the blanket, making for a cleaner journey.
Railways clarifies sheet cleaning, tests AI
After questions were raised about how often blankets get washed, Railways clarified that the second bed sheet gets cleaned after every trip.
To make things even better, they're testing AI-powered stain detection in some laundries to improve linen quality on trains.
So next time you get your kit, you know it's all about keeping travel comfy and fresh.