Why India's electricity prices fell in August

August 2025 saw electricity prices drop across India, thanks to heavy monsoon rains boosting supply and cooler weather cutting demand. Day-ahead market rates fell 11% to ₹4.17 per unit, and real-time prices slipped 6% to ₹3.57.

Peak summer demand this year at 241 GW Hydropower got a boost from the strong monsoon, plus solar capacity grew—so sell bids jumped 51%, easily outnumbering purchase bids.

Demand dropped by about 1.5% last quarter With an early monsoon and milder temps, people used less electricity for cooling—demand dropped by about 1.5% compared to last year (April-June).

This let many switch from expensive power to cheaper exchange deals.