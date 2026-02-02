Why Kerala is spending more on Centre's Jal Jeevan Mission
India
Kerala has spent about ₹8,000 crore on the Jal Jeevan Mission (JJM)—more than what the Centre pitched in—to bring safe tap water to homes.
To fill the funding gap, the state even took a ₹9,000 crore loan.
The original goal was to give every household a tap by 2024.
Slow progress
Even with all this spending, Kerala is trailing behind other states—just about 55% of homes have connections so far.
Work faced delays amid money and contractor troubles, and the last Union Budget mentioned an extension till March 2028.
The minister also shot down claims of fund misuse and said payments will be resolved using the ₹9,000-crore NABARD loan.
For a state known for its progressiveness, this slow pace is raising eyebrows.