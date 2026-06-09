The decision was announced on Monday

Why lifting Lakshadweep's 47-year liquor ban is brewing unhappiness

By Snehil Singh 10:52 am Jun 09, 202610:52 am

What's the story

The Union government has lifted a 47-year-old liquor ban in Lakshadweep, a Muslim-majority union territory. The move is aimed at promoting tourism and generating revenue. The decision was announced through the Lakshadweep Excise Regulation, 2026, which replaces the previous prohibition law of 1979. Under the new regulation, alcohol sales will be regulated through licensed outlets across hospitality establishments beyond isolated resorts like Bangaram Island. However, reports suggest the move has not gone down well with locals and civil society groups.