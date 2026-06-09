Why lifting Lakshadweep's 47-year liquor ban is brewing unhappiness
What's the story
The Union government has lifted a 47-year-old liquor ban in Lakshadweep, a Muslim-majority union territory. The move is aimed at promoting tourism and generating revenue. The decision was announced through the Lakshadweep Excise Regulation, 2026, which replaces the previous prohibition law of 1979. Under the new regulation, alcohol sales will be regulated through licensed outlets across hospitality establishments beyond isolated resorts like Bangaram Island. However, reports suggest the move has not gone down well with locals and civil society groups.
Economic impact
Excise duties and licensing
The new regulation imposes steep excise duties: 400% on Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and foreign liquor, 200% on beer, and 80% on wine. Government-owned corporations and authorized agencies can now obtain licenses for importing and retailing these beverages. However, the sale of liquor to persons below 21 years of age remains prohibited. The Administrator also retains the power to impose local limits or reinforce prohibition if necessary.
Demographic details
Muslim population in Lakshadweep
Lakshadweep has a population that is 96.5% Muslim, making it India's most Muslim-dominated union territory. The original prohibition was imposed in 1979 to respect Islamic values against alcohol consumption. The ban was largely observed till now with limited exceptions for government-run bars and tourist resorts on Kavaratti and Bangaram Islands.
Tourism boost
Local opposition to the move
The government is keen to develop Lakshadweep as a high-end tourism destination. This decision comes after PM Narendra Modi's visit in January 2024, which saw a 47% increase in tourist arrivals from 2020 to 2024. However, local groups have opposed the move, fearing it would disrupt their social fabric and lifestyle. Civil society organizations and local leaders have criticized the top-down approach of the central administration without consulting locals, News18 reported.
Social impact
Potential social issues
Opponents of the new regulation reportedly express apprehension that increased availability of alcohol could lead to rising substance addiction among local youth. They also worry about a possible disruption to the peaceful, low-crime environment of the islands. Despite these concerns, the government believes a regulated liquor regime is more compatible with its plans for expanding tourism and hospitality infrastructure in Lakshadweep.