Why Mamata Banerjee's clash with ED is now in SC
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is in the spotlight after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) accused her of disrupting their January 8 raids at I-PAC offices.
According to the ED, Banerjee and top police officials removed documents and devices—even after officers showed their IDs and warrants.
Supreme Court has paused related cases
This clash between a state leader and a central agency has sparked big legal questions.
The ED says their investigation into money laundering was compromised, leading them to ask for a CBI probe and file FIRs for obstruction.
The Supreme Court has paused related cases against the ED for now, ordered CCTV footage to be preserved, and sent notices to Banerjee and senior officers.
All eyes are on what happens next when the case returns to court in March.