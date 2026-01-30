Why small planes like Learjet 45 hit more turbulence

A recent Learjet 45 crash in Baramati has sparked questions about why smaller planes seem bumpier—and riskier—than big jets. Turns out, their lighter build and shorter wings make them feel turbulence much more, especially at lower altitudes.

Why do small planes feel bumpier? Small aircraft fly lower (10,000-25,000 feet), where the air is rougher and less stable.

Their short wings and light weight mean even mild wind can toss them around, while big jets cruise higher above most of the choppy air.

Real-life example: The Learjet 45 crash The recent Learjet 45 crash in Baramati involved wake turbulence from a larger aircraft ahead.

The crew didn't slow down quickly enough, leading to a tragic loss of lives both onboard and on the ground.