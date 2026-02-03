Why states are now solely responsible for providing drinking water

What is the Jal Jeevan Mission?

JJM was launched in 2019 to give every rural household a working tap by 2024 (now pushed to 2028).

It's already reached over 157 million homes, but about 36 million still don't have access.

With federal allocations paused for 2025-26, allocations proposed in the 2026-27 Budget, and strict new rules for future money—which only covers maintenance, not new pipes—many water-stressed areas could struggle.

For a country where 600 million people face water shortages and JJM has helped prevent about 400,000 diarrhea deaths, this shift puts real pressure on states to keep clean water flowing.