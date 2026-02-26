PM Modi upset with NCERT's 'corruption in judiciary' chapter  

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has reportedly expressed his displeasure over the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT)'s Class 8 textbook, which carried a chapter on "corruption in the judiciary." He is said to have asked, "Kaun dekh raha hai ye sab (Who is looking after all this)," according to government sources cited by NDTV. India Today, also citing sources, said during a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, he questioned, "What are we teaching Class 8 children about judicial corruption?"

Minister No intention to disrespect the judiciary: Minister Earlier, Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed regret over the controversial chapter. He assured that those responsible for drafting the controversial chapter would be held accountable. "There was absolutely no intention to disrespect the judiciary, and the government had no such motive. We are taking this matter seriously, and an inquiry will be conducted," he said. He assured full compliance with the Supreme Court order, which directed the immediate withdrawal of all physical and digital copies of the textbook.

Legal proceedings SC bans book, issues show-cause notice The Supreme Court on Thursday took strong objection to the NCERT's now-withdrawn Class 8 textbook, which carried a section on "corruption in the judiciary." Calling it an outcome of a "deep-rooted conspiracy," CJI Surya Kant said, "We would like to have a deeper probe. We need to find who is responsible and we will see who are there. Heads must roll! We will not close the case."

Textbook controversy NCERT called it 'error of judgment' The Supreme Court also issued a show-cause notice to the Secretary of School Education in the Ministry of Education and the NCERT Director. The NCERT Director was ordered to provide a detailed list of members of the National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee who approved the chapter. The court also sought names and qualifications of the Textbook Development Team responsible for drafting it. The NCERT has called it "an error of judgment" and apologized for the same.

