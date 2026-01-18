Why Umar Khalid is still behind bars despite Supreme Court debate India Jan 18, 2026

Activist Umar Khalid has spent nearly five years in jail without trial under the UAPA, and the Delhi High Court just denied him bail again.

This decision stands out because former Chief Justice DY Chandrachud recently said, "If an expeditious trial is not possible under present conditions, then bail should be the rule and not the exception."

Still, the High Court denied him bail, noting that he is accused of conspiring in the Delhi riots.