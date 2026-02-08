Why women gig workers are protesting in India

Struggles and statistics

These protests shine a light on everyday struggles—like unpredictable app rules, sudden ID bans, double charges for canceled jobs, and even lack of basic things like toilet access.

GIPSWU president Seema Singh shared that many workers have reported assaults with little redress, and workers described constant tracking even when off-duty.

Plus, nearly 48 lakh gig workers earn less than ₹15,000 a month, according to Nirmal Gorana.

The message is clear: fair pay and real protections are long overdue for the people powering your favorite apps.