Widespread rain gives Delhi-NCR respite as IMD warns of thunderstorms
Delhi-NCR just got a much-needed break from the sticky weather, thanks to widespread rain this Wednesday.
The IMD has put out a red alert for almost all districts (except southwest), warning about thunderstorms, light to moderate showers, and winds up to 40km per hour.
Some spots might even see heavier downpours later today.
Palam 64.2mm topped 24-hour rainfall
Chhatarpur saw the most rain this morning with 18.5mm, while Janakpuri got 2mm. Other areas like Lodi Road and Palam barely got any.
Over the last day, Palam topped the charts at 64.2mm of rainfall.
Mahesh Palawat of Skymet Weather said light to moderate rain was likely in isolated patches over the next three days, so keep your umbrellas handy.
IMD warns 40km/h winds, thunderstorms
With storms in the forecast, IMD is warning everyone about thunderstorms, light to moderate rain, and winds of up to 40km/h.
Better safe than soggy!