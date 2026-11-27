Widow of army major duped ₹48.19L by fake defense officials
A woman who lost her army major husband in a 2011 helicopter crash was tricked out of ₹48.19 lakh by fraudsters pretending to be Defense Ministry and Army officials.
They convinced her to pay the money, bit by bit, as supposed "processing fees" for a gallantry award between September and November 2025.
The scam only came to light when they pushed for another ₹4 lakh this month.
DIAV urged widow to report fraud
The fraudsters dangled offers of financial help under the Veer Nari Sanman scheme and even promised an extra ₹2.25 crore for her daughter through a made-up Kanya Vikas Yojana.
When she double-checked with the Army Group Insurance office about their latest demand, the truth came out, prompting her police complaint.
The cyber police are now on the case under IT laws, after she consulted the Directorate of Army Veterans (DIAV) and was advised to report the cyber fraud immediately.