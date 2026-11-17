Wife alleges Mahindra Home Finance harassment in Datta Umate suicide
A heartbreaking story from Nanded, Maharashtra: Datta Umate, a 40-year-old farmer, died by suicide on November 14, 2026 after allegedly being harassed by Mahindra Home Finance employees over unpaid loan dues.
Facing severe drought and mounting financial stress, Umate reportedly jumped in front of a train.
His wife has filed a police complaint against four company employees for abetment to suicide.
Borrowed ₹1.5L, faced Mahindra staff pressure
Umate had borrowed ₹1.5 lakh in 2018 to build his house but struggled with repayments due to ongoing money troubles.
According to his family, finance company staff repeatedly pressured them and even threatened to seal their home.
Things escalated last month during a heated confrontation that resulted in a police case against Umate's family, adding more stress when they could least handle it.
Four Mahindra Home Finance employees accused
A case of abetment to suicide has been filed against four employees of Mahindra Home Finance, and the report highlights how aggressive loan recovery can push vulnerable farmers over the edge.
Nanded saw another similar tragedy recently, raising tough questions about support for farmers under pressure.