Wild boar attack in Malappuram kills P.K. Fathima, injures 3
India
Early Sunday in Malappuram, Kerala, a 60-year-old woman named P.K. Fathima was killed and three others were injured after wild boars attacked them while they were on their way to dawn prayers.
The injured, Muhammad Ali, Hameed, and V.P. Abdullah, are being treated for minor wounds at the hospital.
Wild boar crop damage in Malappuram
Wild boars frequently spotted in the area have been a big headache for people in Malappuram for a while now, with many residents regularly reporting crop damage.
Police say they get frequent complaints about these animals.