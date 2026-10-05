Wild elephant allegedly tramples 80-year-old Rajamma to death in Kollam
India
A wild elephant tragically allegedly trampled 80-year-old Rajamma to death in Keralam's Kollam district on Monday morning.
She was getting ready for her day's work under the VB-G RAM G scheme when the elephant suddenly appeared.
While the other workers ran to safety, Rajamma couldn't get away in time.
Residents express safety concerns in Pathanapuram
The attack happened near the forest in Pathanapuram while workers were taking photos for panchayat records.
Forest officials drove the elephant back, but residents say these incidents are becoming too common and are concerned about the safety of people living and working close to the forest.