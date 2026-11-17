Wild elephant injures 6 in Hojai returning to Dighalbaree forest
Things got tense in Assam's Hojai district when a wild elephant wandered into local villages, leading forest officials to step in and guide it back to the Dighalbaree forest.
During the operation, five local residents and a Forest Department jawan were injured and had to be taken to HAM Hospital in Hojai for treatment.
Police probe after forest jawan injured
The situation worsened when villagers confronted the forest team, resulting in serious injuries for a forest department jawan.
Some locals claim gunfire was used without warning.
Assam Police have now registered a case and started an investigation as tensions remain high in the area.