Wild elephant with tractor tire seen in Bokial tea garden
On Thursday, a wild elephant was seen roaming through a tea garden in Bokial, Assam, with a tractor tire stuck around its neck.
Locals were surprised and concerned by the unusual sight, and photos have since drawn wide attention as the elephant looked uncomfortable as it searched for food in the Morongi forest block.
Forest department seeks safe removal
Forest officials think the tire was probably left in the area and ended up around the elephant's neck by accident.
Khumtai MLA Mrinal Saikia alerted authorities right away, asking everyone to stay calm and keep their distance so the animal isn't stressed further.
The forest department is now figuring out how to safely remove the tire without hurting the elephant, highlighting ongoing challenges between wildlife and humans in Assam.