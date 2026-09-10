Wildlife Institute of India to study Mahak, India's 22-year-old tigress

Meet Mahak: she's India's oldest living tigress at 22, and scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India are about to study what makes her tick.

Housed in Abheda Biological Park, Kota, she's outlived most captive tigers by years (the average is just 16 to 18).

Researchers want to know what's behind her impressive run: is it something in her genes or the way she's been cared for?