Wildlife Institute of India to study Mahak, India's 22-year-old tigress
Meet Mahak: she's India's oldest living tigress at 22, and scientists from the Wildlife Institute of India are about to study what makes her tick.
Housed in Abheda Biological Park, Kota, she's outlived most captive tigers by years (the average is just 16 to 18).
Researchers want to know what's behind her impressive run: is it something in her genes or the way she's been cared for?
Researchers will examine Mahak's DNA
The team will dig into Mahak's DNA and health history, from her diet and medical care to her vaccination routine, to see if there are clues to her longevity.
Born on August 28, 2004, at Nahargarh Biological Park in Jaipur and moved between parks over the years, Mahak could help improve care practices for aging tigers and other captive big cats.
Wildlife officials hope these findings could help improve care practices for aging tigers and other captive big cats.