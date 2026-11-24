Winter in Telangana just got a little less chilly. After a short cold spell, temperatures have bounced back:

Sangareddy saw its low rise to 15.1 degrees Celsius on the intervening night of November 23 and 24, while the lowest temperature in Telangana was 11 degrees Celsius on November 19.

Cities like Hyderabad, Rangareddy, and Medchal Malkajgiri are all feeling the warmer vibes too, with lows of 20.8 degrees Celsius, 16.9 degrees Celsius, and 17.8 degrees Celsius.