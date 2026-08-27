Witness says death threats after testifying in Prajwal Revanna case

After she asked for help, the judge called for an investigation by the CID's Special Investigation Team and ordered police protection for her family.

This all happened just after officers from the Central Crime Branch conducted a raid at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison and recovered a mobile phone and other banned items in Revanna's cell.

Now they are checking whether these were used to threaten witnesses.

The trial picks up again on September 2, once the SIT shares its report.