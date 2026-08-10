WMO says El Nino will dominate Aug-Oct 2026 climate patterns

El Nino continues to intensify steadily and is expected to dominate global climate patterns in the August to October 2026 season, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.

This means hotter days, stickier nights, and less rain across several parts, including the Indian subcontinent, so expect a spike in electricity use as people crank up fans and air conditioners, and farmers need more power for irrigation.

In fact, India's peak power demand has already jumped around 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) in April-June 2026.