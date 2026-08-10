WMO says El Nino will dominate Aug-Oct 2026 climate patterns
El Nino continues to intensify steadily and is expected to dominate global climate patterns in the August to October 2026 season, according to the World Meteorological Organisation.
This means hotter days, stickier nights, and less rain across several parts, including the Indian subcontinent, so expect a spike in electricity use as people crank up fans and air conditioners, and farmers need more power for irrigation.
In fact, India's peak power demand has already jumped around 12% year-on-year (y-o-y) in April-June 2026.
India may lean more on coal
Less rainfall could make hydropower production tricky since reservoirs might not fill up as usual.
While wind energy hit record highs in July (over 700 GW per day), El Nino could mess with monsoon winds going forward.
With solar mostly unaffected, but hydropower at risk, India may have to lean more on coal plants if these weather shifts stick around.