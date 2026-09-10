WMO warns El Nino could persist until February 2027
Heads up: The World Meteorological Organization (WMO) just warned that El Nino could hang on until February 2027.
This means India might keep seeing weird weather (like less rain after monsoon and warmer winters), which could mess with farming cycles.
As of September 9, the country's monsoon rainfall is already down by 15%, and some regions are facing even bigger shortages.
India's rabi wheat threatened, reservoirs 68%
If El Nino sticks around, India's rabi crops (especially wheat) could take a hit since they need cool winters and plenty of water to grow well.
Warmer winters may shrink their growth period, making harvests tougher.
Plus, less rain means lower reservoir levels, currently only 68% full, and drier conditions can make air pollution worse in northern cities because there's not enough rain to clear the air.