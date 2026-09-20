WMO warns supercharged El Nino could impact India early 2027
A supercharged El Nino could be on the way, with the World Meteorological Organisation warning it might last until early 2027.
This climate event means warmer Pacific waters and could seriously impact India's weather, ecosystems, and daily life.
More than 180 scientists and ecologists in India are asking for more research and action to understand what this could mean for people and nature across the country.
Indian scientists urge El Nino monitoring
A stronger El Nino can trigger coral bleaching, wildfires, and even kill rainforest trees.
Farmers, fishermen, and shepherds might face tougher droughts and heat waves.
Scientists and ecologists point out we should also watch for quieter changes, like animals acting differently or fruit ripening late.
Scientists say teamwork is key: they're calling on fellow scientists and ecologists to help track these changes so India can be better prepared next time.