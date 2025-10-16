Wolf attacks in UP leave 6 dead, 25+ injured since September

Forest department's response to the crisis

To tackle the crisis, the UP Forest Department has set up a command center, divided the area into six sectors, and deployed 21 task forces along with drones, camera traps, and CCTV cameras.

Three wolves have been killed (with only one carcass recovered), and one injured wolf remains at large.

Villagers have been urged to stay indoors at night, and those injured are being treated at a special hospital ward.

Veterinary teams with tranquilizer guns are also on standby to help capture the remaining wolves.