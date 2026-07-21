Woman, 2 daughters die in fire at Delhi home 

By the time they reached, thick smoke was billowing from the top floor.

Firefighters broke into the house and found three charred bodies.

Investigators suspect a short circuit may have caused this tragic incident but an investigation is still ongoing.

The fire was brought under control by 11:10am and cooling operations were still underway to prevent any rekindling of the flames.

A forensic team is now collecting evidence from the scene while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.