Woman, 2 daughters die in fire at Delhi home
What's the story
A devastating fire broke out at a residential building in Lodhi Colony, Delhi, on Tuesday morning. The inferno engulfed the third floor of the structure and claimed the lives of three family members, a 45-year-old woman and her two daughters aged seven and 13. The Delhi Fire Services (DFS) received an emergency call at 10:21am from BK Dutt residential area in Lodhi Colony.
Rescue operations
Call was made by the woman
The emergency call was made by the woman, who said in a trembling voice, "There is a fire in the house... we are trapped inside... please send help quickly." The call was disconnected soon after.
Following this distress call, police and fire department officials rushed to the spot with three ambulances and two fire tenders.
Investigation underway
Firefighters broke into house, found 3 charred bodies inside
By the time they reached, thick smoke was billowing from the top floor.
Firefighters broke into the house and found three charred bodies.
Investigators suspect a short circuit may have caused this tragic incident but an investigation is still ongoing.
The fire was brought under control by 11:10am and cooling operations were still underway to prevent any rekindling of the flames.
A forensic team is now collecting evidence from the scene while the bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations.