Woman allegedly gang-raped after train stopped between Bela and Chakand India May 03, 2026

A disturbing incident unfolded on Friday when a woman was allegedly gang-raped after her train was forced to stop between Bela and Chakand stations in Bihar's Gaya-Patna section.

The emergency chain was pulled by unknown people, and in the confusion, the woman got off the train and was taken away by four people who assaulted her.