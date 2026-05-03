Woman allegedly gang-raped after train stopped between Bela and Chakand
India
A disturbing incident unfolded on Friday when a woman was allegedly gang-raped after her train was forced to stop between Bela and Chakand stations in Bihar's Gaya-Patna section.
The emergency chain was pulled by unknown people, and in the confusion, the woman got off the train and was taken away by four people who assaulted her.
Around 10 suspects detained, FIR filed
After reaching out to locals for help, the victim's report led police to start a search operation: around 10 suspects have already been detained for questioning.
An FIR has been filed, and forensic team is gathering evidence.
Police said they were working urgently to identify and arrest those responsible.