Woman and TTE file complaints after Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express upgrade dispute
India
A heated argument broke out on the Mangaluru-Thiruvananthapuram Express when a woman with a general ticket asked for an upgrade but was told by the traveling ticket examiner (TTE) to move to the general compartment.
Things quickly got physical, and both ended up filing police complaints against each other.
Government Railway Police probes train altercation
The TTE says he was verbally abused and attacked while trying to do his job, while the passenger claims she was blocked, insulted, and pushed, leaving her injured.
The Government Railway Police are now investigating, talking to witnesses and checking videos taken by others on the train.