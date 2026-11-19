Police say they have taken note of the viral video and are investigating what happened.

Meerut Circle Officer Sangram Singh said they have taken cognisance of a video through social media, showing an ugly scuffle between two groups.

According to the initial probe, it was found that the family of one Rehanna was enjoying a ride at the fair when an argument broke out between Rehanna, her daughter and another woman which escalated into a physical altercation.

The case has raised fresh worries about women's safety in public spaces, with police promising further action and raising questions about the security arrangements and police presence at the fair.