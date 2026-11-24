Woman dancing in Pilibhit Tiger Reserve video sparks forest probe
A video purportedly showing a woman dancing inside Pilibhit Tiger Reserve has gone viral on Instagram, prompting a forest department investigation.
Officials want to find out exactly where the video was shot and whether she entered any off-limits areas.
Deputy Director Manish Singh shared that they're also checking if she is a local or just visiting and said, "Necessary action will be taken once the facts emerge from the investigation."
Video raises reserve security questions
This isn't the first time social media stunts have raised eyebrows at the reserve.
Officials only found out about it after it blew up online.
The incident has raised questions over security arrangements and monitoring in the restricted forest area.