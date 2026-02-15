UP: Woman dies during C-section at BA graduate's illegal clinic

In Uttar Pradesh 's Ambedkarnagar district, a 32-year-old Bachelor of Arts (BA) graduate posing as a surgeon and his 19-year-old aide have been arrested for running an illegal clinic. The duo was operating the Navjeevan Clinic on Azamgarh Road without any registration or approval from health authorities. The racket came to light after a 28-year-old pregnant woman died following a Cesarean section at the facility on February 5.

Investigation initiated Woman died after excessive bleeding The woman, identified as Priyanka, was admitted to the clinic for childbirth and underwent a C-section. Although she delivered a baby girl, she suffered excessive bleeding and lost consciousness after anesthesia. Despite being referred to hospitals in Akbarpur and Lucknow, she died en route, Moneycontrol reported, citing officials. Her husband has since filed a case under BNS Section 105 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder).

Unlicensed operations How accused lured patients The accused, Yogesh Verma and Shubham Vishwakarma, had been conducting surgeries at the clinic without any formal medical qualifications or surgical training. Verma is a BA graduate from Malipur, while Vishwakarma is a Class 12 student from Sultanpur. Police said they charged between ₹3,000 and ₹5,000 per C-section operation to attract poor patients seeking cheaper treatment.

Advertisement

Clinic closure Clinic operating for nearly 5 years A joint inspection on February 8 by local authorities found Navjeevan Hospital operating illegally for nearly five years. The facility was functioning in four rooms in a residential building without registration, biomedical waste authorization, fire safety clearance, or qualified medical staff. Dr Ajay Kumar, CHC superintendent, said no registration certificate or authorized signboard was found at the site.

Advertisement