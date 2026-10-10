Woman does skincare routine in bathrobe on Delhi Metro
A woman riding the Delhi Metro in a bathrobe, slippers, under-eye patches, and a towel on her head has gone viral, stirring up a lively debate about what's okay to wear in public.
The video, shared by @HaramiParindey on X, shows her casually doing her skincare routine during the commute, raising questions about personal freedom versus public expectations.
Netizens split over Delhi Metro attire
Reactions online are split. Some people wondered if she broke any actual rules ("Frankly I cant see anything wrong with this, what rule was broken here?") while others felt it was just attention-seeking.
There were also comparisons to how similar things fly abroad and calls for penalties.
The moment has sparked fresh conversations about where we draw the line between self-expression and social norms, especially on public transport.