Police said the woman had visited a friend in Mohkampur on Monday, but when she was returning, Salman allegedly took her to the hotel and confined her there overnight.

"While I was returning to Ghaziabad at night, Salman took me from my friend's place to a hotel, thrashed me and confined me there. He even snatched away my phone, though he returned it later. I escaped on Tuesday afternoon, but he caught hold of me, threatened me and then fled."