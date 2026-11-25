Video: Meerut woman escapes captivity, ex-boyfriend drags her inside hotel
What's the story
A 24-year-old woman from Ghaziabad was allegedly confined and assaulted by her ex-boyfriend at a hotel in Meerut. She briefly managed to escape but the accused, Mohd Salman, chased her and attempted to drag her back into the hotel. The incident took place on Tuesday and was caught on CCTV in the busy Abu Lane market. He fled across rooftops when police arrived after passersby alerted them.
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A 24 year old woman from Ghaziabad had come to Meerut to stay at a female friend's house.— Anviksha (@Anviksha_) November 25, 2026
Her marriage had already been arranged. Meanwhile, a man named Mohammad Salman (Sonu), whom she had known for two and a half years and had worked with at a private institution, got into an… pic.twitter.com/rZ5HjDh0cX
Incident details
Woman's FIR
Police said the woman had visited a friend in Mohkampur on Monday, but when she was returning, Salman allegedly took her to the hotel and confined her there overnight.
"While I was returning to Ghaziabad at night, Salman took me from my friend's place to a hotel, thrashed me and confined me there. He even snatched away my phone, though he returned it later. I escaped on Tuesday afternoon, but he caught hold of me, threatened me and then fled."
Personal background
Woman's family had arranged her marriage
In her FIR, the woman admitted that Salman was her boyfriend until a year ago. Her family has recently arranged her marriage to someone else.
However, Circle Officer (Sadar) Sanjay Gupta said the woman claimed she was not abducted.
"A man and a woman had checked into a hotel. Following an argument, violence broke out....The woman told us that she had known the youth for the past two-and-a-half years and clarified that she had not been abducted."
Investigation underway
Police form teams to arrest Salman
Police have sealed the hotel and formed two teams, including a SWAT unit, to trace and arrest Salman.
A case has been registered against Salman under sections 115(2), 127(2), and 351(3) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for voluntarily causing hurt, wrongful confinement, and criminal intimidation.
The police have launched a search operation to find Salman.