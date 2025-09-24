Next Article
Woman found dead in boyfriend's house, husband suspects foul play
India
A 35-year-old woman named Boda Swaroopa was found hanging in the bathroom of her boyfriend Banoth Anil Kumar's rented house in Hyderabad.
Swaroopa, who was from Mahabubabad district, had reportedly been in a relationship with Anil, which had led to issues with her husband.
Case registered, investigation underway
On the day she died, Swaroopa told her husband she was with Anil.
After her death that night, her husband filed a complaint accusing Anil and his family of demanding a gold chain from Swaroopa and suspects they're involved in what happened.
Police have registered a case and further investigation is underway.