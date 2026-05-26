Woman from Uganda monitored in Bengaluru after showing mild symptoms

Samples sent to NIV for testing

Her samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing: results should be out in a day or two. A second test will follow after 48 hours of observation if the first test is negative.

Karnataka has set up quarantine and isolation centers in Bengaluru and Mangaluru as a precaution, following directions issued by the Union Health Ministry.

Health teams are staying alert so any risks can be handled quickly.