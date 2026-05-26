Woman from Uganda monitored in Bengaluru after showing mild symptoms
A 28-year-old woman from Uganda, where Ebola is currently spreading, showed mild symptoms after arriving in Bengaluru.
She had traveled through Ahmedabad, and although airport checks didn't pick up anything unusual, her travel history got health officials' attention.
Now, she's being monitored closely to make sure everything's safe.
Samples sent to NIV for testing
Her samples have been sent to the National Institute of Virology for testing: results should be out in a day or two. A second test will follow after 48 hours of observation if the first test is negative.
Karnataka has set up quarantine and isolation centers in Bengaluru and Mangaluru as a precaution, following directions issued by the Union Health Ministry.
Health teams are staying alert so any risks can be handled quickly.