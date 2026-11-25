Colleagues gang-rape woman at Delhi cafe; 2 women among arrested
What's the story
A 22-year-old woman has alleged that she was gang-raped by her colleagues after a party in Delhi's Preet Vihar. The incident took place at the Saltanate Cafe, where the group had gathered for a late-night celebration. Police have arrested three people, including two women, in connection with the case. Three other accused are currently on the run. The survivor and the accused worked at Cafe 8 in Cross River Mall, Karkardooma.
Party aftermath
What happened during the late-night party?
On Monday night, the group had a party at Saltanate Cafe, which usually closes at 11:30pm. However, they continued their celebration as one employee had access to the keys.
They allegedly consumed alcohol and left around 3:30am on Tuesday.
The survivor later alleged that she was gang-raped by two male colleagues during this time, with others supporting them.
Legal action
Case registered against 6 people
The police have registered a case against six people, four men and two women, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).
The survivor's statement is being recorded at the police station and will also be recorded before a magistrate.
Reportedly, the survivor did not approach the police immediately after the incident. CCTV footage shows her leaving with a male friend and two other women.
She reached the police station at around 5:45am on Tuesday to file a complaint.