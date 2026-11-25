The police have registered a case against six people, four men and two women, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The survivor's statement is being recorded at the police station and will also be recorded before a magistrate.

Reportedly, the survivor did not approach the police immediately after the incident. CCTV footage shows her leaving with a male friend and two other women.

She reached the police station at around 5:45am on Tuesday to file a complaint.