Woman halts detainee bus by seizing keys at Jantar Mantar
During a protest at Jantar Mantar in Delhi, a woman made headlines by grabbing the keys from a police officer and halting a bus meant for detainees.
The demonstration was about electoral roll changes and other Election Commission concerns.
A video of the moment, where police had to push the stuck bus, quickly went viral.
Woman's key snatch divides online opinion
A woman protester snatched the keys of a police bus carrying detained protesters, leaving the vehicle unable to move.
The scene sparked mixed reactions online: some admired her boldness, while others questioned if it was legal.
Protesters break barricades, about 110 detained
Things escalated as protesters broke barricades and blocked busses.
Around 15 police officers were injured and about 110 people were detained.
The incident has kicked off fresh debates on protest tactics and what counts as crossing the line.