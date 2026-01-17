Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder in UP India Jan 17, 2026

A woman named Divya and her longtime friend Pintu have been arrested in Bulandshahr for allegedly killing her husband, Neeraj.

Police found Neeraj's body near Khurja Nagar on January 8, and police later registered a case after his brother filed a complaint.

Investigators say a motive emerged during interrogation, with Divya saying her husband was alcoholic and assaulted her and that she had a relationship with Pintu.