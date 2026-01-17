Woman, lover arrested for husband's murder in UP
India
A woman named Divya and her longtime friend Pintu have been arrested in Bulandshahr for allegedly killing her husband, Neeraj.
Police found Neeraj's body near Khurja Nagar on January 8, and police later registered a case after his brother filed a complaint.
Investigators say a motive emerged during interrogation, with Divya saying her husband was alcoholic and assaulted her and that she had a relationship with Pintu.
What happened and why
According to police, Divya told them Neeraj was abusive and struggled with alcoholism.
She and Pintu, who met online years ago, planned the murder together—giving Neeraj alcohol, strangling him with a towel and also striking him on the head with a brick.
Both are now in custody as the case continues.